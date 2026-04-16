Vietnamese travellers prioritise value, authentic experiences for April 30 holiday

Check-in spots not to be missed when visiting Quang Phu Cau incense village. Photo: VNA

The traditional “golden holiday” is no longer mainly about travelling long distances or visiting popular destinations for check-ins. Instead, many travellers are choosing trips that better match their personal needs, favouring convenient, flexible and all-in-one travel experiences.

Observations at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 show that bookings for “free and easy” travel packages, typically combining flights and hotels while allowing independent exploration - have increased significantly ahead of the holiday period. Online travel platforms such as Booking, Traveloka and Agoda have also recorded the same trend, signalling a clear shift in consumer behaviour.

Rising airfares, partly driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and volatile fuel prices, have prompted many Vietnamese travellers to adjust their travel plans. To optimise budgets and maintain flexibility, travellers are increasingly opting for packaged deals or self-drive trips to nearby destinations rather than fixed tour programmes.

Travel agencies reported that this trend is particularly noticeable among younger travellers and small families during this year’s April 30 holiday period. Meanwhile, bookings that combine flights, hotels and activities in a single itinerary have risen on major online travel platforms.

Outbound destinations within Asia remain popular, with Thailand, China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore and Malaysia among the most frequently booked routes.

Pham Van Bay, Director of Vietravel’s Northern Retail Centre, said the company received about 1,800 customer registrations at its booth during VITM, generating revenue of more than 30 billion VND (1.2 million USD). Domestic tours accounted for 45% of bookings, while outbound tours represented 55%.

Traveloka said it has observed a shift in Vietnamese travel behaviour, with more travellers favouring deeper experiences rather than travelling long distances.

The trend, known as “micro-holiday,” focuses on short trips lasting 2-3 days that prioritise quality experiences over distance travelled. Data from the platform also shows growing interest in nature-based destinations near major cities. Ninh Binh has seen search volumes nearly triple, while coastal destinations such as Nha Trang and Vung Tau recorded increases of more than 40%.

Short domestic routes such as Hanoi–Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City–Phu Quoc and Hanoi–Hue have seen flight searches rise by more than 40% compared with the same period last year. Searches for travel to nearby international destinations in Northeast and Southeast Asia have also grown by around 30%.

Industry representatives said Vietnamese travellers are increasingly proactive in planning trips earlier and seeking experiences that combine natural scenery, strong local identity and opportunities to recharge rather than simply entertainment activities.

To capture peak-season demand, travel platforms and tour operators are launching promotional campaigns with discounts on flights, accommodation and travel experiences to help travellers maintain quality holidays while managing costs./.