Vietnamese, Swedish state audit agencies beef up collaboration

Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung (L) and Deputy Auditor General of the Swedish NAO Claudia Gardberg Morner. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Bui Quoc Dung visited the Swedish National Audit Office (NAO) on January 29-30 after attending the 22nd meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA) of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Finland.