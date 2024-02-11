Vietnamese students in Israel celebrate Lunar New Year

Currently about 80 Vietnamese students and trainees are studying and working at the centre, close to the Gaza Strip. Most of the students are away from home for the first time and they celebrated the Lunar New Year abroad in the context of ongoing conflicts.

The current war does not allow large gatherings, especially in southern Israeli localities close to the Gaza Strip.

About 35 trainees from the agricultural settlements in Moshav and Kibutz of Idan, Hatzeva and Yahel gathered at the centre to celebrate Tet. During the gathering, they made traditional dishes, enjoyed banh chung (square sticky rice cake) and art performances which helped bring a safe and warm Tet atmosphere for everyone.

AICAT is one of the four centres for international agricultural training in Israel which regularly admit Vietnamese students, along with Agrostudies, Sderod Negev and Ramat Negev./.