Vietnamese shooters aim for medals at Olympic Paris 2024





Shooter Le Thi Mong Tuyen (Photo:vtv.vn)

Currently, two Vietnamese shooters - Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen - have secured slots to compete at the Games. Vinh officially won a slot after achieving a high result at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships qualifiers in Azerbaijan on August 17, 2023, while 21-year-old Tuyen has earned her ticket following her excellent performance at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 which was held in Indonesia in January.

On January 9, Vinh and Pham Quang Huy won a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event at the Asian shooting championship 2024. However, this does not count as an Olympic qualifier.

Besides, several outstanding young athletes are aiming for medals at international competitions in the coming time.

Shooting is determined as one of the key sports, and thus has received attention and investment from the Sports Authority of Vietnam and many provinces and cities. As a result, the Vietnamese shooting team have maintain good performance in regional and international competitions./.