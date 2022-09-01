Vietnamese products dominate toy market for Mid-autumn Festival

After being affected for two years by COVID-19, the toy market for the Mid-autumn Festival has become vibrant once more this year. In the central city of Da Nang, traditional mid-autumn toys and other locally-made products have won the hearts of many customers.

Traditional Mid-autumn Festival toys such as lion’s head models, star-shaped lanterns, and paper lanterns have always been attractive among shoppers. As a popular spot in Da Nang, this business has created and distributed traditional star-shaped lanterns and designed spaces to host the festival. Traditional Mid-autumn Festival toys have been upgraded, with more eye-catching designs and details.

Locally-made products make up 70-80 percent of goods on shop shelves, mainly from traditional craft villages in Hoi An and Hanoi. Prices are up about 5 percent, but remain attractive among customers.

Customers have favoured domestic toys in recent times because they are made from safe and environmentally-friendly materials./.