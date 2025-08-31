Vietnamese Party chief hosts reception for visiting top Chinese legislator

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 31 for Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.

Zhao is paying an official visit to Vietnam where he will also attend a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) and co-chair the first session of the cooperation committee between Vietnamese National Assembly and the Chinese NPC.

General Secretary Lam conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese leaders.

He said the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember with gratitude the great and heartfelt support from the Chinese Party and fraternal people. Despite profound global changes, both countries have maintained stability and development, with relations between the two Parties and countries achieving outstanding progress under the six major orientations. In particular, relations between the two legislatures have become increasingly substantive and profound.

The two countries must remain united and steadfast in advancing socialism together, the Party chief said, reiterating that Vietnam always considers the strengthening of bilateral relations an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, and its “four no’s” defence policy.

Chairman Zhao, for his part, extended the greetings and best wishes from Party General Secretary and President Xi and other senior Chinese leaders to the host leader. He congratulated Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day, and its remarkable achievements over the past eight decades under the CPV’s leadership, which have elevated Vietnam’s international position and prestige, and improved the life of its people.

China attaches great importance to the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the China – Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, considering it a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, he said.

The top legislator also expressed China’s support for Vietnam’s successful organisation of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, as well as the country's ongoing Doi Moi (renewal) process, and its push for industrialisation, modernisation, and socialism.

To further elevate and deepen bilateral relations in the coming time, General Secretary Lam called on the two Parties and countries to continue strengthening political trust and enhancing strategic coordination, while building a sincere and reliable political relationship between their top leaders.

The Party leader proposed improving the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms across Party, Government, parliament, and Front channels, as well as in key and regular areas such as public security, defence, and foreign affairs. He also urged deepening ties between the two legislatures, stepping up exchanges of experience in legislation and supervision, and advancing the building of a socialist rule-of-law state under the Party's leadership.

General Secretary Lam expressed his hope that the legislative bodies of both countries will play a stronger role in fostering higher-level connectivity between the two economies, giving top priority to railway cooperation, and promoting balanced, sustainable trade while further opening markets to each other.

He also suggested expanding collaboration in science and technology, particularly in strategic fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, nuclear energy, 5G, and 6G. At the same time, he stressed the importance of intensifying people-to-people exchanges to strengthen the social foundation of the bilateral relations.

On the East Sea issue, General Secretary Lam proposed both sides continue to manage and better resolve differences, place themselves in each other’s position, respect each other’s legitimate interests, and work together to maintain a peaceful and stable environment so that the two socialist countries can focus on advancing a new era of national development.

Chairman Zhao welcomed and agreed with the views of General Secretary Lam, affirming that China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the outcomes of the state visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, strengthen political trust, advance practical cooperation, enhance strategic connectivity between the two economies, and expand cooperation in culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

He also underlined China’s willingness to work with Vietnam to properly manage and resolve differences, jointly maintain peace and stability at sea, and create a favourable environment for each country’s development.

The top Chinese legislator stressed that during this visit, the two sides will jointly organise the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Chinese NPC and the Vietnamese NA, marking a new milestone in legislative cooperation and making practical contributions to promoting stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral ties in the new era./.