Vietnamese movie earns Best Director Award at Asian Art Film Festival

Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh (right) and Vietnamese Cultural Ambassador to the AAFF Mai Thu Huyen (second, right) at the awards ceremony. Photo: VNA



The award ceremony took place on May 21 in Macau (China), where the film stood out for its authentic setting, refined cinematography and understated storytelling. The jury praised Leon Le’s direction for its emotional depth and visual sensitivity, which together helped the film resonate strongly with audiences.



AAFF 2026 brought together cinematic works from 45 countries and territories, highlighting diverse voices across the global film industry. Vietnam submitted four entries to the festival, including “Quan Ky Nam”, “Chi dau”, “Bus – Chuyen xe mot chieu”, and “Wolfoo va cuoc dua tam gioi”. Among them, Quan Ky Nam emerged as the most prominent, earning the top recognition from both judges and viewers.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh emphasised that promoting cultural diplomacy is a collective national effort, particularly in developing cultural industries and strengthening Vietnam’s cultural identity.

She noted that international film festivals such as AAFF provide valuable platforms for Vietnamese cinema to reach international audiences, enabling filmmakers to exchange expertise and absorb global best practices.



Hanh added that Vietnam is pursuing international integration and engagement in the cultural sector, including cinema, aligned with national policy. Building on the momentum of the Vietnam–China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025, the two sides are expected to step up cooperation in culture and tourism in 2026 and 2027. These exchanges will help deepen mutual understanding and sustain the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



Vietnamese cultural ambassador to AAFF Mai Thu Huyen highlighted that all four Vietnamese films submitted to the festival were selected for competition, reflecting the rising quality and competitiveness of the country’s film industry. Quan Ky Nam itself received two nominations, for Best Film and Best Director, ultimately winning in the latter category.



She noted that such achievements underscore the growing recognition of Vietnamese cinema at international festivals.



According to Huyen, more Vietnamese films have recently been showcased and honoured abroad, helping to establish the country’s position on the global film map. This not only enhances cultural connectivity but also opens up opportunities for international collaboration in filmmaking and beyond.



Set in the southern region in the 1980s, Quan Ky Nam portrays everyday life in a small urban neighbourhood with a quiet and reflective tone. The film captures the warmth of community bonds and simple yet deeply romantic relations, offering audiences a nuanced glimpse into a bygone era./.