Vietnamese, Korean First Ladies visit Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s spouse Kim Hae Kyung enjoy a water puppet performance. Photo: VNA

Madame Kim Hye Kyung, spouse of President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung, and Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visited the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi on April 23, part of the Korean leader’s ongoing state visit to Vietnam.

The Korean First Lady expressed her appreciation for the traditional Vietnamese 'ao dai' presented by Madame Ly, describing it as a graceful symbol of Vietnamese femininity and a fitting attire for cultural diplomacy engagements.

The First Ladies were briefed on Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups and the rich cultural diversity spanning the country’s northern, central and southern regions. They were also introduced to spirit mediumship ritual, a defining practice of the Mother Goddess worship belief system. The ritual is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with notable parallels to the RoK’s kut ritual in shamanistic traditions.

At a traditional stilt house of the Thai ethnic minority group and a H’mong textile space, both expressed their admiration for the craftsmanship reflected in the architecture and intricately designed garments. Madame Kim noted the resemblance between Vietnam’s thatched and palm-leaf houses, which are also found in rural areas of the RoK.

At the museum’s Kite Building, Madame Kim showed her surprise and delight at the “Korea Room”, describing it as a vivid testament to bilateral cultural cooperation. The exhibit features traditional hanok houses, major Korean holidays and aspects of contemporary life. Madame Ly noted that many Koreans living in Vietnam feel a strong sense of nostalgia when visiting the space.

Thanking her host for the thoughtfully chosen venue, Madame Kim commended Vietnam’s efforts to authentically recreate elements of the Korean culture, from traditional homes to modern lifestyles and signature family dishes. She described the exhibit as a powerful reflection of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The First Ladies also paused to watch an animated film by a Korean artist inspired by Vietnam’s water puppetry, telling the story of 24 Koreans who drifted to Hoi An more than three centuries ago. They shared reflections on the long-standing historical connections between the two countries, underscoring the role of people-to-people and cultural exchanges in deepening the bilateral ties.

The visit concluded with a tea and traditional cake enjoying party, accompanied by a water puppetry performance. Impressed by the art form, Madame Kim expressed her hope it could be introduced to the RoK, helping Korean audiences better appreciate Vietnam’s cultural depth. Madame Ly, in turn, called for expanded cultural exchanges, including performances in both countries and broader cooperation in cultural industries, an area where the RoK has strong expertise, and Vietnam is seeking to advance./.