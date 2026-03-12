Vietnamese in Israel urged to stay alert as missile, drone attacks surge

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on March 12 issued a notice to the Vietnamese nationals living, studying, and working there, urging heightened caution amid a complex security situation following a surge in missile and drone strikes in recent days.

The embassy cited updates from local authorities saying that retaliatory strikes coordinated by Iran and Hezbollah using missiles, rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles have risen sharply in both volume and frequency over the past 24–48 hours. Northern and central Israel have borne the brunt of the attacks.

Israeli authorities also reported the use of cluster munitions in several attacks, which may leave unexploded ordnance scattered on the ground. Notably, some localities recorded casualties and property damage from the barrages.

According to information available to the embassy so far, the Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe.

Under the guidance issued March 12 by the Israeli Home Front Command, residents must never approach rockets, missiles or any suspicious objects that could be unexploded ordnance. Photographing, approaching or touching such items could pose a direct threat to life, the embassy said.

Should any suspected unexploded objects be spotted, individuals are advised to leave the vicinity at once, keep a safe distance, alert those nearby to stay clear and immediately contact the relevant authorities.

Given the evolving security situation, the Vietnamese nationals were urged to closely follow instructions and alerts from the Israeli Home Front Command, proactively move to shelters upon receiving warnings, and keep in regular contact with the embassy if assistance is needed.

The embassy vowed to closely monitor the security situation in Israel and issue timely updates and necessary advisories to the Vietnamese community there./.