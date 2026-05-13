Vietnamese culture draws attention at ASEAN charity bazaar in Greece

The Vietnamese stall at the event attracts a large number of visitors. Photo: VNA

This year’s event brought together representatives from several member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as ASEAN partners and friends such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Pakistan and Bangladesh, alongside the Honorary Consulate of Malaysia in Greece and the Greece – ASEAN Business Council.The bazaar was held to promote people-to-people exchanges between the bloc and Greece, raise the profile of ASEAN in the host country, and support disadvantaged children in Greece.The chairperson of the Greek charity organisation “Friends of Children” thanked ASEAN countries for their support over the past four years through activities benefiting disadvantaged children in the European country, describing the charity bazaar as a particularly meaningful initiative.Over the two-day event, the Vietnamese pavilion attracted a large number of visitors with its national-brand products and traditional cuisine. In particular, a ty ba (four-stringed lute) performance by young artist Nguyen Duong Thai received widespread praise, helping to showcase Vietnam’s cultural identity to international audiences and adding vibrancy to the fair./.