Vietnamese community in Belgium celebrate Tet festival
An event called “Spring of Love” was organised by the General Union of Vietnamese in Brussels (UGVB) on February 11 (the second day of the first lunar month) on the occasion of the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, offering an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese in the country to get together and honour their common root.
President of the UGVB Huynh Cong My spotlighted the significance of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival with the OVs, and affirmed the union’s role in connecting the OVs with the homeland’s culture.
Conveying Tet wishes to the Vietnamese community, Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao laid stress on the sound ties between Vietnam and Belgium, and expressed his hope for the future development of the relations with the upcoming visit by Belgian King and Queen to Vietnam in October.
The cultural centre of Woluwe Saint-Pierre district of Brussels was turned into a warm Tet space, and was a favourite check-in point of visitors to the event. It featured a calligraphy corner where Jean-Sébastien Gill – a French national who is a fan of the art of calligraphy – wrote New Year wishes for the OVs, and a charity corner where handicrafts were sold to raise money for children in difficult circumstances in Vietnam.
Additionally, visitors also have a chance to enjoy art performances staged by Vietnamese artists in Europe./.