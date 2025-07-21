Vietnamese coffee debuts at Chile’s largest coffee fair

The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile hosts the Vietnam booth at ExpoCafé 2025 in Santiago (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese coffee made its debut at ExpoCafé 2025, Chile’s largest coffee fair that ran from July 19–20 at the Espacio Riesco exhibition centre in Santiago.

The Vietnam booth, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile, showcased a wide range of signature coffee products, including robusta, arabica, roasted ground coffee, instant coffee, drip bag coffee, coffee capsules, and other specialty items. Among these, robusta, primarily cultivated in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, stood out as a key strength due to the region’s unique climate and soil conditions.

Vietnam is currently the world’s second-largest coffee producer, with an annual output of around 2 million tonnes, accounting for 15–18% of global supply. Vietnamese coffee products are now present in more than 80 countries, including major markets such as Europe, the United States, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Chile Ngo Thu Huong, noted that Vietnamese coffee still maintains a modest presence in Chile and the wider Latin American region. She emphasised that participating in ExpoCafé 2025 presents a strategic opportunity to promote Vietnamese coffee in a region with a long-standing coffee-drinking culture and significant market potential.

The event drew the participation of over 150 businesses from coffee-producing and coffee-consuming countries. According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile, the event marked an important milestone in enhancing Vietnam’s national brand, expanding export markets, and seeking new opportunities in promising regions such as Latin America./.