Vietnamese, Chinese news agencies foster professional cooperation

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (L) and Xinhua’s President Fu Hua at their talks in Beijing on August 20, 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) General Director Vu Viet Trang and President of China’s Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua held talks in Beijing on August 20, underlining the role of the agencies in the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

They also highlighted the significance of an agreement on professional cooperation signed between the VNA and Xinhua one day before in the witness of Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The deal, which includes contents on strengthening the exchange of multimedia information, supporting reporters, sharing experience in development, collaborating in technology in the digital era, and delegation exchanges, serves as a foundation for the two agencies to better perform their tasks and make contributions to promoting relations between the two countries and mutual understanding between their people.

Leaders of the two news agencies concurred to work together to further promote the application of advanced press technologies, and strengthen cooperation at regional and international journalism forums in order to effectively implement the freshly-signed agreement, thus proving their role in the world arena.

Trang thanked Xinhua for its efficient coordination in carrying out their cooperation agreement signed in 2017, affirming that information provided by Xinhua is a reliable source of news, helping enrich the VNA’s information. She highly valued the Chinese news agency’s support to VNA correspondents in China.

For his part, Fu underscored that the two sides should show better performance in providing information on the friendship between the two countries as well as the development of each country, bringing the images of the two countries closer to the world in the digital era.

At the working session, Fu invited Trang to attend the 6th World Media Summit (WMS) to be hosted by Xinhua in October. Trang said that she will send a delegation of VNA leaders to the event.

The VNA leader also took this occasion to invite the Xinhua President to pay a working visit to Vietnam in the coming time. The latter accepted the invitation, saying that he will arrange the visit at a suitable time.

Also in the morning, the VNA delegation visited an exhibition area showcasing the development of Xinhua since its establishment in 1909.

The VNA and Xinhua established their cooperative relationship in the early 1950s. Since then, both sides have dispatched correspondents to each other's country to enhance the dissemination of news about each nation’s situation and bilateral relations. To date, cooperation between the two news agencies continues to be effective across various areas, including information exchange, high-level and journalist delegation exchanges, mutual assistance for offices and correspondents, and coordination at regional and global journalism forums./.