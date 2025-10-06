Vietnam's total trade turnover reaches 680.66 billion USD in nine months

Super heavy-lift ships dock at Gemalink international port in former Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, which is now part of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s total import–export turnover between January and September reached 680.66 billion USD, up 17.3% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance on October 6.



The country's exports stood at 348.74 billion USD, a 16% increase compared with the same period last year. Of the figure, the domestic economic sector contributed 85.41 billion USD, up 2% and accounting for 24.5% of the total, while the foreign-invested sector (including crude oil) brought in 263.33 billion USD, up 21.4% and making up 75.5% of the total. Thirty-two export items saw export turnover surpass the 1 billion USD mark, representing 93.1% of total export turnover, including seven items exceeding 10 billion USD (67.9%) each.



By category, manufactured industrial products raked in 309.03 billion USD (88.6%); agro-forestry products earned 29.51 billion USD (8.5%); aquatic products gained 8.17 billion USD (2.3%); and fuels and minerals obtained 2.03 billion USD (0.6%).



The nation's imports during the same period totalled 331.92 billion USD, an annual increase of 18.8%. The domestic sector accounted for 105.67 billion USD (up 4.6%), while the foreign-invested sector contributed 226.25 billion USD (up 26.8%).



Forty-three import items exceeded 1 billion USD in value each, making up 92.9% of the total value, including three categories surpassing 10 billion USD (49.9%).



In terms of structure, the import value of production inputs amounted to 311.22 billion USD (93.8%), while that of consumer goods stood at 20.7 billion USD (6.2%).



With these export and import figures, Vietnam enjoyed a goods trade surplus of 16.82 billion USD in the first nine month of 2025, the NSO said.



Service exports and imports were estimated at 21.99 billion USD and 30.29 billion USD in the nine-month period, up 19.1% and 16.3% USD year-on-year, respectively. As a result, Vietnam recorded a service trade deficit of 8.3 billion USD in the reviewed period./.