Vietnam's hosting of UN convention signing marks milestone in int’l legal integration: official

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)

The United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, will open for signature at a formal ceremony in Hanoi next year, marking the first time Vietnam to host the signing ceremony of a UN Convention.

This event demonstrates a new milestone in the country's international legal integration efforts in particular, and its multilateral diplomacy in general, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told the press.

According to the official, this is a well-deserved achievement after nearly five years of tireless negotiations by Vietnam and other UN member states. As the first treaty on transnational crime adopted under the UN framework in 20 years, this convention opens a new chapter in international cooperation with significant implications.

Firstly, it establishes the first global legal framework for cyberspace, affirming the need for the participation of all countries in combating cybercrime. It helps narrow the legal differences between nations, creates a specialised 24/7 cooperation mechanism, enhances cross-border crime prevention efforts, and facilitates their digital transformation as well.

Secondly, through a democratic and inclusive negotiation process, the convention not only reflects the stances and interests of developed countries but also represents the perspectives and interests of developing countries like Vietnam, which often face challenges in global technology governance. It also ensures a balance between the rights and obligations of all nations, promoting technical assistance and capacity-building for the common benefit of the international community.

Thirdly, the treaty reaffirms the UN’s central role in coordinating the international community’s concerted efforts to address cybercrime, a pressing issue today, Son stated, adding that the birth of the convention could serve as a model for future international frameworks on digital technology, such as governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

From the outset, Vietnam has shown a strong interest in and supported the initiation of negotiations for the convention, while maintaining a firm stance on promoting the development of an international legal framework for cyberspace based on fundamental principles of international law. Throughout all eight sessions of the Ad Hoc Committee, Vietnam has actively participated in, taken the initiative, and made substantial contributions to the convention’s contents, Son said.

Vietnam’s proactive proposal to host the signing ceremony further affirms the strong commitment of the Party and State to international cooperation in combating transnational crime. It demonstrates the country’s efforts to raise public awareness and enhance their capacity to prevent this type of crime, contributing to ensuring public safety, creating a stable and secure business environment, and promoting socio-economic development.

This decision reaffirms Vietnam's consistent stance in upholding international law and its policy of actively participating in and making positive contributions to the UN's collective efforts to address global issues, in which crime is always a threat to national security, economies, and social stability of countries around the world, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

With the UN members’ unanimous decision to choose Hanoi as the venue for the signing ceremony, the name of Hanoi will now be associated with an important international legal document aimed at addressing one of the key challenges of the 21st century. This provides a strong foundation for Vietnam to continue making positive contributions to the implementation of the convention, helping shape the global framework for cyberspace governance, and ensuring a safe, cooperative, and inclusive digital future in the years to come.

This is especially significant as many countries, including Vietnam, are accelerating their digital transformation while ensuring security and safety to make a breakthrough in a new era, added Son./.