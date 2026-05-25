Vietnam's fruit, vegetable exports exceed 2.67 billion USD in five months

A consumer chooses fresh fruits at a Go! supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The figure brought fruit and vegetable exports to more than 2.67 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 16% year-on-year.



Meanwhile, imports of fruits and vegetables in May were valued at more than 245 million USD, up 25% from a year earlier, raising total imports in the January-May period to nearly 1.3 billion USD. As a result, the sector posted a trade surplus of 1.37 billion USD during the period.



China, the US and the Republic of Korea remained Vietnam’s largest buyers, while shipments to markets such as the Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia continued to record strong growth, helping reduce dependence on a handful of key export destinations.



Durian emerged as a bright spot in export activities, maintaining a high growth rate. In the first quarter alone, durian export turnover reached nearly 222 million USD, up 127.8% year-on-year. The expansion of approved growing-area codes was considered a key factor behind the product’s strong growth.



Meanwhile, traditional export products such as dragon fruit, bananas, mangoes and coconuts maintained stable export performance. Coconut, in particular, has been identified as a strategic export product in the coming period.



According to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, import demand in major markets worldwide is expected to continue growing in 2026, driven by rising demand for healthy food and the recovery of the global economy. The global fresh fruit and vegetable market is forecast to reach 934.6 billion USD this year.



In the coming months, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to maintain positive momentum as many key fruits enter the peak harvest season with abundant supply and notable improvements in quality and traceability./.