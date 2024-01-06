Vietnam tourism searches grow at 6th fastest rate

Nho Que river in the northern province of Ha Giang. (Photo: VNA)

The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool grew 75% in 2023, ranking 6th in the world, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).



Meanwhile, Thailand ranked 10th, Indonesia 11th, Malaysia 12th, and the Philippines 14th.



The 10 countries with the highest number of tourism-related searches of Vietnam were the US, Australia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the UK, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hue and Phan Thiet were the most searched.

According to the VNAT, Vietnam’s tourism will still face challenges in 2024 due to the impact of global markets, geopolitical tensions, and the risk of natural disasters due to climate change.

The number of international visitors to Vietnam is forecast to be around the level in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, while that of domestic tourists is expected to continue to grow but at a slower pace.

In 2024, Vietnam’s tourism industry strives to welcome 17-18 million international visitors and serve 110 million domestic visitors, earning about 840 trillion VND (34.5 billion USD)./.