Vietnam to disconnect services for non-compliant 2G phones from March
This move aims to create space for the advancement of more modern telecommunications technologies, the authority said.
The VTA has instructed all mobile phone service providers to cease accepting subscribers with mobile phones that exclusively support 2G technology (2G-only phones) unless they are on the MIC list of conformity certification.
Users can look up 2G models at https://tqc.gov.vn/2g-only. They are also advised to contact their mobile service providers for more information and instructions related to this issue.
Those who need further support from the VTA can contact Le Huu Duc, from the Telecommunication Quality Metrology Centre, 0236.3583223 – extension 401, email: lhduc@vnta.gov.vn, or Pham Thanh Binh, from the same centre, 024.39436608 – extension 08001, email: binhpt @vnta.gov.vn.
Earlier, the MIC said 2G will be turned off by September. Frequency licences issued to carriers deploying 2G will expire by that time.
VTA Deputy Director Nguyen Phong Nha said that the ministry is oriented to start 6G technology by 2030. Therefore, 2G technology phones would no longer be used, imported and circulated on the market.
Statistics from network operators reported that currently the country has about 15 million 2G subscribers.
The MIC had issued a regulation prohibiting the import of 2G devices since 2020. Current devices imported into the Vietnamese market are through unofficial channels.
Thus, 2G devices in Vietnam are at the end of their usage cycle. When the device breaks down, it will be replaced by the users./