Vietnam supports stronger comprehensive, practical, effective ASEAN-EU cooperation

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (front row, left) at the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei on April 28, 2026. Photo: VNA Vietnam and ASEAN attach great importance to their partnership with the European Union (EU) and support stronger comprehensive, practical and effective cooperation between the two blocs, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed at the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei on April 28.



The event brought together foreign ministers and representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and all 27 EU member countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Trung shared regional assessments of the shifts and changes in the global geopolitical and geo-economic landscape, as well as the challenges and opportunities for enhancing ASEAN-EU cooperation.



He stressed that the two regions and organisations share many strategic interests and similar views on a wide range of important issues, and are both successful models of regional integration.



Against this backdrop, he said, continued coordination and stronger cooperation between the blocs carry strategic significance in the current regional and global context.



The Vietnamese minister also proposed that both sides strengthen strategic dialogue, mutual understanding, and coordination in preventing, managing and responding to common challenges, while exchanging views on new methods and areas of cooperation. These include working towards an inter-regional free trade agreement (FTA), accelerating the ratification and implementation of the ASEAN-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA), and adopting the ASEAN-EU Digital Trade Principles in 2026.



At the meeting, participating countries underlined that the blocs share a common interest in maintaining peace and stability for development, strengthening multilateral institutions and the United Nations, promoting dialogue and trust, upholding international law, peacefully resolving disputes, and enhancing cooperation against transnational crime, cyber security threats and maritime security challenges.



Building on positive progress in bilateral ties, both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity and digital connectivity.

They also agreed to soon implement their CATA – the first of its kind between two regional organisations in the world, and promote cooperation in the digital economy based on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).



Emphasising the importance of effectively utilising existing FTAs, such as the EU’s agreements with Vietnam and Singapore, ASEAN and the EU also set a long-term goal of establishing an ASEAN-EU FTA.



The two sides will also continue cooperation in climate change response, environmental protection, disaster management, green transition, sustainable development, education and people-to-people exchanges.



On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU relations in 2027, both sides agreed to coordinate the organisation of a commemorative summit in Singapore. They will also study the possibility of upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future. EU countries reaffirmed their support for ASEAN centrality through ASEAN-led mechanisms and for the bloc’s community-building process.



At the close of the meeting, both sides adopted a joint statement./.