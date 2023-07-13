Vietnam Summer Camp to bridge overseas youth to homeland

Nearly 120 outstanding overseas Vietnamese young people from 20 countries worldwide are scheduled to gather in a summer camp which will take place in many localities across Vietnam from July 18 to August 2.

The annual event will be organised by the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with relevant units, aiming to connect Vietnamese young people from different parts of the world while fostering the pride that overseas youths have for their home country.

This year's event is scheduled to take places in 10 localities, namely Hanoi, Phu Tho, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Da Nang, with the opening ceremony to be held in Hanoi while the central beach city of Da Nang will host the closing ceremony.

During the camp, participants will have a chance to visit and learn about culture, history and traditions of the country; participate in gratitude and memorial activities; exchanges with local youngsters; and take part in voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.

First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding overseas Vietnamese youngsters from 16-24 years old in various fields to visit their motherland./.