Vietnam strengthens role as Focus Country at World Food India 2025

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai and delegates at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has reinforced its growing presence in the global food industry by being honoured as the Focus Country for the second time at World Food India 2025 (WFI 2025), a premier international event taking place from September 25–28 at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Centre in New Delhi.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Vietnam Pavilion, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai praised the efforts of Vietnamese enterprises in promoting their products abroad, particularly in the Indian market. He emphasised that participation in major international fairs and exhibitions not only broadens trade opportunities but also promotes the image of Vietnam and its people to Indian friends. The Ambassador expressed confidence that the stronger presence of Vietnamese businesses in India would further drive bilateral economic ties, while affirming that the Embassy and the Trade Office remain committed to supporting Vietnamese firms seeking to expand into the market.

Trade Counsellor Bui Trung Thuong at the Vietnamese Embassy in India underlined the importance of WFI 2025, describing it as one of the world’s leading food and beverage events. He said Vietnam’s participation reflects its determination to foster bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the high-potential agro-food sector. He voiced his belief that the Vietnam Pavilion would serve as an effective bridge for business connections, helping expand markets and build sustainable partnerships between enterprises of both countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai visits the Vietnam Pavilion (Photo: VNA)



In his opening address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described WFI 2025 as an event of new connections, new cooperation and new innovations, highlighting India’s three strengths in the food sector – diversity, demand and scale – which underpin its unique position in global agriculture.

According to the organisers, WFI 2025 covers 100,000 square metres and brings together more than 1,500 businesses and over 800 international buyers from 108 countries, along with nearly 2,400 international delegates. The programme features a Global Food Regulators Forum, thematic discussions, buyer–seller meetings, and technology and innovation showcases.

The Vietnam Pavilion hosts 15 companies displaying hundreds of high-quality products across 150 square metres. Items such as Napoli coffee, Vinamilk’s plant-based milk, My Phuong Food’s coconut biscuits, cashews, rice, processed fruits from Nuts House, fruit juices from Bao Hung Foods, Tomcare Chilica chilli sauces, organic foods from Duy Anh Foods, and Eherbal products, attracted strong interest from both local and international buyers.

Among the WFI participating businesses, My Phuong Food company was showcasing its coconut-based products for the first time, drawing strong interest from Indian buyers thanks to their uniqueness and alignment with the country’s vegetarian trends. Y Nhi, My Phuong Food Director noted that high domestic coconut prices and low purchase offers from Indian partners posed challenges, though she remained optimistic about securing orders at the fair.

Vietnam’s designation as the Focus Country at WFI 2025 offers a valuable opportunity to showcase its national image, promote high-value agricultural and food products, and open new avenues for cooperation in sustainable food supply chains between the two countries./.