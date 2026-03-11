Vietnam steps up international cooperation in nuclear energy

The Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project is planned to be built in Vinh Truong hamlet, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh took part in the World Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris on March 10, reaffirming the country’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation in atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

The summit, the second global gathering on civilian nuclear power following the first edition in Brussels in 2024, drew leaders from nearly 60 countries, alongside representatives of international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and leading energy specialists.

Opening the event, French President Emmanuel Macron underlined the growing role of nuclear power in energy strategies of many countries, especially amid surging global electricity demand driven by rapid advances in digital technologies and artificial intelligence. He noted that nuclear energy can deliver stable and large-scale power with low carbon emissions, helping enhance energy security while supporting the global energy transition.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasised that nuclear power could play a substantial role in meeting global climate targets. Achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century, he said, will require a significant expansion of nuclear power capacity alongside renewable energy development, coupled with strict compliance with international standards on safety, security and nuclear non-proliferation.

Delegates discussed a wide range of issues shaping the future of nuclear energy, including next-generation reactor technologies, the advancement of small modular reactors (SMRs), stronger nuclear fuel supply chains and financing mechanisms for large-scale energy projects. Many participants highlighted the complementary role of nuclear and renewable energy in building resilient, low-emission and sustainable energy systems over the long term.

The Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant project is planned to be constructed in Thai An hamlet, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters on the sidelines, Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, said Vietnam’s presence reflected its support for international initiatives promoting the development and peaceful use of atomic energy, particularly nuclear power. The event also offered an important platform for sharing experience, learning from global partners and expanding cooperation in the field.

He described nuclear power as a clean, reliable and low-carbon energy source that matches Vietnam’s long-term energy development orientation amid rising electricity demand while contributing to the country’s efforts towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Vietnamese delegation held working sessions with international organisations, nuclear regulatory authorities and energy partners to exchange expertise, promote professional training, share information and enhance technical cooperation. The engagements aimed to strengthen Vietnam’s regulatory capacity and improve its capabilities in nuclear safety and security assessment.

The delegation met with the Nuclear Energy Agency under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and France’s Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Authority (ASRN) to discuss cooperation in strengthening Vietnam’s regulatory bodies, particularly in safety and security evaluation and the development of legal instruments related to advanced reactor technologies.

Vietnamese representatives also engaged with major French nuclear energy corporations and organisations to learn experience in developing technical infrastructure and conducting safety assessments during nuclear power project implementation. These exchanges were expected to further advance Vietnam – France energy cooperation as the two countries deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

In recent years, Vietnam has actively joined working groups and specialised committees of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, gradually gaining access to international methodologies for assessing the safety of emerging nuclear technologies. This engagement has helped the country move closer to international standards in building and refining its nuclear safety regulatory system.

According to Linh, Vietnam is also examining international experience in establishing legal and regulatory frameworks for advanced nuclear technologies, particularly small modular reactors. The participation in global cooperation initiatives is expected to provide Vietnam with valuable management expertise, technical standards and safety assessment practices, supporting preparations for future nuclear power development./.