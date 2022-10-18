Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership is developing fruitfully: Leaders  

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on October 17 shared a view that the bilateral strategic partnership is developing fruitfully, especially in politics and diplomacy.



During their meeting in Hanoi, Chairman Hue congratulated Singapore on its success in COVID-19 containment and post-pandemic economic recovery, with its GDP up 4.4% in the second quarter of this year.



The top legislator expressed his hope that Singapore would develop further, consolidate its role as an economic centre of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and complete its Green Plan 2030.



Chairman Hue highlighted the outcomes of the talks between the Singaporean President and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during which the two sides reached high consensus on orientations and measures to enhance the bilateral ties in the time ahead, and foster economic links, for the sake of the two countries’ people, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam-Singapore relationship.



President Jacob noted her hope that the Vietnamese and Singaporean legislatures will continue their cooperation and will make more contributions to the development of their respective nation.



With its GDP forecast to expand over 8% this year, Vietnam will become the fastest growing economy in the region, she said.



Highlighting the good legislative ties between the two countries, the President said the cooperation agreement reached last May during the official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was of significance to enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures.



She urged the two legislatures to seek effective ways to promote their collaboration within ASEAN and address common issues.



The two leaders also shared a view that the bilateral economic, trade and investment ties are thriving, with two-way trade tripling over the past 25 years. Singapore has remained Vietnam’s biggest investor in ASEAN.



Chairman Hue said he hoped that the two countries will strengthen cooperation via Party, parliament and government channels, and people-to-people exchanges.



The Vietnamese NA wants to exchange experience in law making and law enforcement in combining industrialisation with urbanisation and urban economic development, he said, lauding the efficiency of such models in Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs).



The NA Chairman suggested the Vietnamese and Singaporean governments and legislatures intensify cooperation at multilateral forums and in affirming ASEAN’s centrality and stance on regional and global issues, including the East Sea issue.



The two leaders also exchanged views on cooperation in energy transition and digital transformation, which, they said pose both opportunities and challenges.



President Jacob agreed with her host's proposal to promote the exchange of experience and personnel training between the two legislative bodies./.