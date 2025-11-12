Vietnam sees record foreign tourist arrivals despite stormy season

Foreign tourists visit Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city on November 1, 2025, shortly after floodwaters recede. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Vietnam’s tourism industry shattered inbound records despite the height of the storm season, fueling momentum into the year-end surge.

All-season appeal lures crowds

In fog-shrouded Sa Pa, northern mountainous Lao Cai province, early November delivered relentless drizzle and downpours, yet tourist traffic, from downtown to Fansipan Peak, stayed robust, dominated by foreign visitors.

The National Statistics Office's data showed the number of foreign tourist arrivals reached 1.73 million in October, up 13.8% month-on-month and 22.1% year-on-year, the highest monthly tally ever. January-October volume hit nearly 17.2 million, a 21.5% annual increase.

Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of Vietravel Corporation, said core markets are roaring back, led by China and Russia, with India posting explosive gains. China topped October travel sources with over 433,000 visitors, about one-quarter of the total.

Longer Chinese holidays, year-round beach allure, Thailand’s political turbulence and Vietnam’s marketing blitz, plus restored flights, border re-openings and smoother cross-border payments, drove the influx, Ky said, adding that India’s rise stems from direct routes and film-driven campaigns while Korean travellers are pivoting to Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon as fresh hotspots.

Vietnam Airlines reported a 13.4% rise in international arrivals over 10 months, with load factors averaging 82%. October foreign passenger volume surged over 26% year-on-year - its best monthly gain of 2025.

Targeting growth for the year ahead

Vietnam targets 22-23 million foreign visitors in 2025, with the Government pushing for at least 25 million. However, experts say hitting that higher target will be challenging.

In an upbeat forecast, Ky estimated up to 23.5 million this year as peak season kicks in and the weather clears. Late visa relaxations limited 2025 figures, but bolder policies, cheaper fares, seamless payments and aggressive promotion could drive year-end flows and lay a solid bedrock for next year.

Bracing for climate change

Pham Ha, Chairman and CEO of LuxGroup, urged operators to craft flexible plans amid erratic weather, such as adjusting itineraries, changing destinations or switching between land and river tours. He pushed for “green” product lines, Net Zero tours, and experiences that encourage responsible interaction with nature. Such offerings not only reduce environmental impact but also provide fresh, authentic cultural experiences.

Vietnam Airlines, meanwhile, focuses on diversified offerings like cultural, culinary, MICE and indoor leisure, to meet weather-proof demand. The carrier is advancing sustainable aviation fuel, joining IATA’s CO₂ Connect and targeting Net Zero by 2050, while scaling digital tools for forecasting, flexible bookings and enhanced visitor journeys./.