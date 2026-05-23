Vietnam seen as attractive investment destination for 2026–2035

Exports and imports are handled at Hai Phong International Container Terminal. Photo: VNA

The article described Vietnam as strategically positioned along major regional maritime routes, including the East – West corridor linking the Americas, the Middle East, India and Europe, and the North – South corridor connecting China and Southeast Asia, helping make the country a gateway for international trade.



With a coastline stretching roughly 3,200 kilometres and 114 seaports as of January 2022, including several deep-water ports, Vietnam enjoys major advantages in logistics and import – export activities, it said.

Many factories in Vietnam are owned by Chinese and Republic of Korean firms, facilitating integration into existing supply chains and easing the transfer of production standards, procedures and product information, according to the writing.

Despite global economic headwinds and natural disasters in 2025, Vietnam has demonstrated strong resilience, recording GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025 and further reinforcing economists’ optimistic outlook.

The article said the country continues to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as businesses seek to diversify their presence in Asia, access the Vietnamese and South Asian markets, complement operations in China, and take advantage of Vietnam’s extensive network of free trade agreements (FTAs), manufacturing advantages and market opportunities.

A recent key driver is the development in the US – Vietnam trade relationship with preferential trade agreements such as the Bilateral Trade Agreement and commitments under the US Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). Many firms consider Vietnam a safer or supplementary investment destination in Asia.



Vietnam is also entering a pivotal stage of development as it pursues ambitious growth targets and economic restructuring. The Government is prioritising high-value growth through policies aimed at improving productivity, promoting innovation and accelerating industrial upgrading.

The year 2026 holds special significance as it marks the beginning of the final phase of Vietnam’s 2021–2030 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, with priorities placed on high-quality growth, digital transformation and sustainable development, according to morethanshipping.com.