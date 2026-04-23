Vietnam, RoK leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung witness the handover of the Framework Master Plan for Vietnam–RoK cooperation in science, technology and innovation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the RoK’s Ministry of Science and ICT. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on April 22 witnessed the exchange of a series of cooperation documents between the two countries' ministries and agencies following their talks.

The cooperation documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in security protection between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the Presidential Security Service of the RoK; and a MoU on digital cooperation and a framework master plan for cooperation in science, technology and innovation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the RoK’s Ministry of Science and ICT.



A MoU on strengthening cooperation in intellectual property was signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, along with another on cooperation in power infrastructure between Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the RoK’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

Also in the list are a MoU water resource security cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the RoK’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and another on cooperation in animal quarantine was signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the RoK’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



In the cultural sector, the Vietnamese and RoK Ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism signed an MoU on cooperation for the 2026–2030 period, alongside that on underwater cultural heritage cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Heritage Service.



A MoU on cooperation in food security, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical device was also reached between Vietnam’s Ministry of Health and the RoK’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Meanwhile, Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) signed an MoU on research cooperation in the development of nuclear power plants. Another MoU on financial cooperation for nuclear power projects between Petrovietnam, KEPCO, the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (KSURE) was also inked.

Economic and trade cooperation has remained the main pillar of bilateral relations and a highlight in Vietnam’s international economic cooperation. Two-way trade reached 89.5 billion USD in 2025, up 9.6% from 2024, and 26.9 billion USD in the first three months of 2026, an increase of 30% year-on-year.



The visit takes place at a time when Vietnam–RoK relations are at their best ever, opening a new development phase with long-term strategic orientations for the bilateral partnership./.