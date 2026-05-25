Vietnam ranks among Top 8 teams at 26th Asian Physics Olympiad

The Vietnamese national team at the 26th Asian Physics Olympiad in Busan, the Republic of Korea. Photo: VNA



APhO 2026 took place in Busan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from May 17 to 25, drawing 209 contestants from 28 teams representing 27 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region.



The Vietnamese national team secured six silver medals and two bronze medals, achieving a 100% medal rate and placing Vietnam among the five delegations whose entire teams received medals, alongside the RoK, China, Taiwan (China) and Russia.



The six silver medalists are: Nguyen Nhat Minh, an 11th-grade student at the Hanoi University of Science (HUS) High School for Gifted Students; Ta Ngoc Minh, a 12th-grade student from Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted; Vu Nguyen Nguyen, an 11th grader at Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, a 12th-grade student from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ninh Binh province; Phan Tuan Dung, a 12th-grade student from Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho province; and Bui Anh Tu, an 11th-grade student from Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted in Ninh Binh province.



The two bronze medalists, both 11th-grade students from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province, are Le Duy Khanh and Mai Van Khanh.



The competition consisted of two five-hour examinations: a theoretical test and an experimental test.



The Ministry of Education and Training noted that five out of Vietnam’s eight contestants were 11th-grade students, highlighting the country’s promising pool of young talent for future regional and international competitions, including the International Physics Olympiad in 2026 (IPhO) and upcoming APhO and IPhO contests in 2027./.