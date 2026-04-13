Vietnam promotes tourism at travel expo in Canada

Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang (seventh from left) poses for a photo with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada at the Vietnam booth at the exhibition. Photo: VNA

Vietnam promoted its tourism potential at the 29th Travel and Vacation Show in Canada, which took place over the weekend with the participation of the Vietnamese Embassy, diplomatic missions, travel companies, airlines and tourism promotion organisations.

According to the organisers, the event featured more than 190 booths, including over 60 international destinations and more than 40 exhibitors from Canadian localities such as Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario and the Northwest Territories. The annual event offers travel destinations, tour operators, resorts and cruise lines opportunities to directly engage with visitors.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada joined the exhibition to promote Vietnam as an attractive travel destination. With support from domestic tourism companies and tour operators, the Vietnam booth attracted attention thanks to its well-designed displays and informative materials.

First Secretary for Economic and Cultural Affairs Vu Quang Hiep said participation in the event aims to introduce Vietnam’s new and distinctive tourism products to international visitors while promoting the country’s image and strengthening its presence on the global tourism map.

The embassy worked closely with Vietnamese partners and the overseas Vietnamese community to prepare display materials and promotional information. Many expatriates also helped introduce tourism products and share practical insights with Canadian visitors, encouraging them to consider Vietnam as a future travel destination.

According to Phan Quynh Trang, Director of the Canada–Vietnam Cultural and Education Council, the Vietnamese community abroad plays an important role in promoting Vietnam’s tourism through cultural exchanges, cuisine and personal stories about the country.

Organisers of the expo praised Vietnam’s regular participation over the years. Robert Player, the event's organiser, noted that Vietnam continues to attract growing interest from Canadian travellers thanks to its diverse landscapes, rich culture and opportunities to explore the country from north to south./.