Vietnam News Agency debuts monthly technology publication

Director General of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang presents publications to representatives of VNA units. Photo: VNA



The publication focuses on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, designed to supply in-depth reference material for Party leadership and State management.



Reinforcing VNA’s role as strategic information agency in national digital transformation



Speaking at the launch, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang invoked Ho Chi Minh’s long-standing emphasis on science and technology as a chief engine of national construction and development. Building on that legacy, the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation now singles out sci-tech as a strategic pillar meant to propel the country into a new era.



She said sci-tech is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Artificial intelligence (AI), big data, semiconductors, quantum technology, biotech and digital economy are no longer distant concepts, but are actively defining the competitiveness and standing of nations.



As the national news agency, the VNA has to keep setting the pace in delivering strategic, in-depth and high-value information, she said.



The VNA has for years worked to entrench its role as a trusted strategic information agency of the Party and State. The public launch is a concrete move to fulfil that mission just as the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and other strategic policies identify sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation as primary drivers of Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable growth.



Underscoring both opportunities and challenges brought by the digital era, she insisted that revolutionary journalism, and the VNA specifically, must stay at the vanguard of the information front while accompanying the country’s push in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation.