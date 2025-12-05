Vietnam, Laos deepen Party-to-Party theory cooperation

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Prof. Nguyen Xuan Thang held talks with Dr. Khamphanh Kheuyavong, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Commission and Chairman of the committee's Theory Council in Vientiane on December 4.

Thang stressed the role of both councils as strategic advisory bodies to each Party's Central Committee and Politburo, noting increasingly close and effective theory cooperation in recent years. He highlighted the successful co-hosting of four annual bilateral theory workshops from the 9th through the 12th, which tacked practical issues tied to each Party and country’s development needs.

The councils have also stepped up experience sharing on refining Party development platforms, theoretical research, and publications, including Vietnam’s Annual Scientific Yearbook, he said.

The Vietnamese official urged deeper joint research on the strategic relationship between the two Parties and States, not only in economic affairs but also in political theory and Party organisation. He called for thorough preparation for the 13th bilateral theory workshop in 2026, with topics relevant to the new context, and continued studies on the thoughts of President Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane to seek suitable socialism building models.

Khamphanh Kheuyavong, who is also Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, hailed the Vietnamese delegation’s visit, affirming that it makes important contributions to bolstering the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic connectivity between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

He briefed the Vietnamese side on the Lao Theory Council’s key recent activities and future directions, underscoring the need to continue upholding both councils’ role in developing theoretical foundations, providing scientific arguments for Party policymaking and further deepening the Laos–Vietnam strategic bond.

Looking ahead, he proposed that Vietnam share more experience in information and media operations to improve the effectiveness of Lao propaganda agencies, coordination mechanisms between the press and research bodies to better support dissemination of Party and State policies.

A day earlier in Pakse city, southern Lao province of Champasak, Thang met with the provincial Party Committee's Secretary Alounsay Sounnalath./.