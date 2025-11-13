Vietnam, Jordan step up multifaceted cooperation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 12.



The PM emphasised that the visit holds historic significance in laying a solid foundation for advancing the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries to a new, more substantive and effective phase, for the development and prosperity of both nations.



Amid growing volatility in global and Middle Eastern affairs, PM Chinh commended Jordan’s role in promoting peace in the region, as well as its support for the just cause of the Palestinian people.



The PM expressed his hope that bilateral cooperation will enter a new stage of development, marked by stronger political trust, deeper people-to-people exchanges, and more substantive and effective economic collaboration.



King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein noted Jordan’s desire to strengthen its partnership with Vietnam across multiple fields, affirming Vietnam is Jordan’s important partner in Southeast Asia and that Jordan is ready to serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to access the Middle Eastern market.



Highlighting the similarities between Vietnam and Jordan, the King said the two countries have numerous areas in which they can learn from and share experiences with each other, particularly in agriculture, technology, and the Halal industry. He also suggested enhancing exchanges and interactions between students from both countries.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan visit a photo exhibition on bilateral cooperation, organised by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides shared the view that the countries should further consolidate political trust through enhanced contacts and exchanges at all levels, particularly at the high level, while promoting cooperation in defence and security and improving the effectiveness of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.



In the economic, trade, and investment sector, they agreed to strengthen cooperation by leveraging each country’s potential, strengths, and development needs, including facilitating the access of each other’s goods to their respective markets.



PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam is ready to facilitate Jordan’s major corporations operating in the country, and encouraged businesses from both sides to explore opportunities for cooperation and joint investment, particularly in infrastructure, green economy, digital economy, telecommunications, and agricultural production and processing, while fostering connections between the startup and innovation ecosystems of the two nations.



On agricultural cooperation, the leader said the two sides should explore new cooperation models to enhance efficiency and reduce production costs, such as implementing on-site export projects - a model that Vietnam has successfully applied in several countries.



The PM suggested that ministries, agencies, and businesses from both sides promptly engage in detailed discussions on this cooperation direction. He also called for Jordan’s further support for Vietnam in developing the Halal industry.



King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein said the two countries could implement joint projects as well as trilateral cooperation to enhance project effectiveness.



Host and guest discussed measures to step up cooperation in education and training, people-to-people exchanges, tourism, health care, and the improvement of the legal framework.



The King said he would instruct relevant agencies to study and promptly provide scholarships for Vietnamese students to study Arabic, following PM Chinh’s request.



The two leaders agreed to continue with coordination and mutual support in key multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations. On this occasion, they exchanged views on international and regional issues of shared concern, including the East Sea issue./.