Making news
Vietnam-Italy Year marking 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties launched
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that over half a century, Vietnam and Italy have become more and more important partners of each other in all fields, from politics - diplomacy, trade and investment to culture, tourism, and education and training, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.
Italy is currently one of Vietnam's leading economic partners in Europe, while Vietnam has become Italy's largest trading partner in ASEAN, Hang added.
Meanwhile, Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi affirmed that for Italy, Vietnam is an important interlocutor and an essential partner for balance and sustainable economic development in the Indo-Pacific region.
She expressed her belief that the friendship and solidarity will continue forming a firm foundation for the two countries’ future.
This year, a wide range of activities will be held to mark the anniversaries, including the Vietnamese Film Day at the Asian Film Festival, a fashion show in Bologna/Napoli, a workshop on Vietnam’s situation and prospects in Milan, and a photo exhibition featuring the two nations’ solidarity and relations./.