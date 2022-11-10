Making news
Vietnam International Fashion Week returns to Hanoi
The fashion week with the theme of “Taste of Heritage” will showcase hundreds of new designs, mostly honouring Vietnam’s traditional culture and heritage.
Vietnamese designer Hoang Minh Ha will open the AVIFW Autumn/Winter 2022 with his collection “Suong” (Fog).
The collection will feature ready-to-wear designs for women inspired by the natural landscapes of the north of Vietnam. All designs will be made from sustainable materials.
Ha, a graduate of the HCM City University of Architecture, became famous after becoming the winner of Project Runway Vietnam 2013, the Vietnamese version of the American TV reality series Project Runway.
His collections have been presented at Tiffany’s Fashion Week Paris and Vietnam International Fashion Week.
The fashion week will feature new collections from designers Fredrick Lee from Singapore, Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia, and Jovana Benoit from Haiti with brand Jovana Louis, and Italian brand Paul & Shark.
International designers will join with Vietnamese colleagues such as Duc Hung, Hoang Hai, Ha Linh Thu and Adrian Anh Tuan.
Young designers from the Hanoi-based London College for Design & Fashion will have opportunities to showcase their designs at the fashion week.
Le Thi Quynh Trang, President of the Vietnam International Fashion Week and Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, spoke at the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022 in Hanoi on November 4.
“The Vietnamese fashion industry has earned remarkable achievements in recent years, so we need to continue to promote designs carrying Vietnamese cultural identity to the international market,” she said.
She emphasised that Hanoi was not only the capital of the country but also a cultural and fashion hub. “Therefore, we decided to bring fashion week back to Hanoi with the theme of “Taste of Heritage” to inspire designers to create items promoting Vietnamese culture and heritage.”
Trang added that the organiser cooperated with Meta Platforms Inc to promote the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022 on social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and Reels. The campaign aimed to help the Vietnamese fashion industry and designers be able to approach millions of social network users around the world.
The Vietnam International Fashion Week was first held in 2014, and quickly became the leading fashion event in ASEAN. It ranks fourth in Asia after Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai fashion weeks.
A contest to discover the best street style looks will be held at Trang Tien Plaza in Hoon Kiem district during fashion week.
The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022 will take place from November 23-27 at the Quan Ngua Sports Centre in Ba Dinh district./.