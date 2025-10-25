Vietnam great unity – cultural heritage week to take place this November

At the opening ceremony of the programme last year. (Photo: VNA)

A week-long programme spotlighting the Vietnamese great unity bloc and cultural heritage is set to kick off at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi on November 18, bringing together more than 200 participants representing 18 ethnic communities nationwide.



According to the Department of Culture of Vietnam Ethnic Groups under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the opening ceremony and the 2nd Muong ethnic cultural festival will serve as the highlight of this year.



The week will also feature a seminar on preserving and promoting the cultural values of ethnic minorities in association with tourism development, alongside a vibrant series of festival-themed cultural, artistic, and exchange activities. These include the Cham temple and tower cultural space from Khanh Hoa province, southern cultural exchange events, Central Highlands ethnic cultural performances, and northern ethnic minority exchanges, among many others.



According to the organisers, the week aims to honour and promote the spirit of national solidarity, preserve and spread the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam’s ethnic communities, and host meaningful cultural, sports, and tourism exchanges to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.



A vibrant series of festival-themed cultural, artistic, and exchange activities are set to be held this year. (Illustrative photo - Source: VNA)

The event also seeks to strengthen coordination among localities and relevant agencies in safeguarding and promoting ethnic cultural values, while boosting tourism promotion and development both at the venue and in participating provinces. By doing so, it aims to attract domestic and international visitors, contribute to local socio-economic growth, and enhance Vietnam’s image on the global stage./.