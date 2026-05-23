Vietnam, EU promote substantive, effective economic cooperation

Vietnam and the European Union (EU) should further deepen their economic and trade ties in a substantive and effective manner, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien said while receiving a delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) led by its Chairman Bruno Jaspaert in Hanoi on May 22.



Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien receives a delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) in Hanoi on May 22. Photo: VNA

Dien noted that after more than 35 years of cooperation and partnership, Vietnam – EU relations have continued to develop strongly and steadily. The implementation of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in recent years has significantly helped to elevate bilateral trade ties to a new level.He highlighted that the two sides upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026, making Vietnam the first ASEAN country to establish the highest-level relationship with the EU.The EU is currently Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner and fifth-biggest foreign investor globally, he said, stressing that Vietnam particularly values the strategic role and position of the EU – the world’s third-largest economy and a pioneer in promoting sustainable development, green transition, the circular economy, digital transformation, just energy transition and free trade.According to the NA Vice Chairman, Vietnam is entering a new development phase with a strong determination to pursue institutional reforms, accelerate digital and green transitions, and promote science, technology and innovation-driven growth to achieve its long-term national development goals for 2030 and 2045, including double-digit growth in the near future.The NA always attaches importance to improving institutional frameworks and building a comprehensive, transparent and development-enabling legal environment to support both domestic and foreign businesses, including European enterprises operating in Vietnam, he affirmed.To effectively implement the Vietnam – EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Dien called on the EU Ambassador to Vietnam and the EuroCham Chairman to promote exchanges and visits by business delegations from both sides to explore investment and business opportunities, helping bring bilateral economic and trade relations into greater depth and effectively implement the EVFTA.Vietnam welcomes European enterprises investing in high-tech industries, green growth, renewable energy, transport and environmental infrastructure, smart cities and the maritime economy, he stated.The official also called for support to promote the remaining six EU member states' early ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), saying the deal will help create a comprehensive breakthrough in bilateral investment cooperation, similar to the impressive outcomes achieved under the EVFTA.He proposed the European Commission (EC) soon remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood exports after recognising Vietnam’s efforts in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.EuroCham should also step up activities to support Vietnamese businesses in complying with new EU regulations such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the Deforestation Regulation while providing maximum assistance for Vietnam in terms of capital, technology, and human resources training to jointly protect the environment and climate, and promote green and sustainable development, the host went on.Dien asked both sides to strengthen cooperation in responding to global challenges, with priority given to the effective implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between Vietnam and the International Partners Group, including the EU.For his part, EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert praised Vietnam’s efforts and progress in institutional reforms and improving the legal environment for investors and businesses.He called for continued support from the Government, NA, and competent authorities in Vietnam for European enterprises.EuroCham Vice Chairman Jean-Jacques Bouflet said the EU is ready to assist Vietnam in finance and technology to help the country achieve fast and sustainable growth. In particular, with the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, the bloc is ready to invest in infrastructure, smart connectivity, green transition and the circular economy.The EuroCham delegation emphasised that the increased sharing of experiences and best practices in lawmaking and enforcement between the two sides will benefit regulatory agencies, citizens and businesses./.