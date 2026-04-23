Vietnam emerges as top choice for Australian travellers

Foreign tourists visit Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Illustrative photo: VNA

According to Australia’s travel site Escape, Vietnam is gaining traction as a leading destination in 2026, with the potential to rival traditional European itineraries that are becoming increasingly expensive.



Amid geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and rising travel costs in Europe, Asia, particularly Vietnam, is being seen as a safe, accessible and cost-effective alternative. Travel experts note that Vietnam offers a compelling mix of natural beauty, rich culture, diverse experiences and vibrant cuisine, making it highly attractive to international visitors. Direct flight connections of under 10 hours from Australia further enhance its competitiveness. According to Australia’s travel site Escape, Vietnam is gaining traction as a leading destination in 2026, with the potential to rival traditional European itineraries that are becoming increasingly expensive.Amid geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and rising travel costs in Europe, Asia, particularly Vietnam, is being seen as a safe, accessible and cost-effective alternative. Travel experts note that Vietnam offers a compelling mix of natural beauty, rich culture, diverse experiences and vibrant cuisine, making it highly attractive to international visitors. Direct flight connections of under 10 hours from Australia further enhance its competitiveness.

Data from Travel Agent Finder shows that Vietnam entered the top 10 most searched destinations for the first time in March 2026, signalling its rising profile on the global tourism map and positioning it as a key hotspot this year.



Meanwhile, Expedia has recorded a surge in demand for Vietnam’s coastal destinations. Nha Trang and Da Nang lead trending destinations in Asia, with accommodation searches rising by 65% year-on-year. Phu Quoc follows with a 45% increase, outperforming well-known beach destinations in Indonesia and Thailand.



According to Sarah King of Expedia, Nha Trang is often described as Vietnam’s “beach resort capital” thanks to its long coastline, year-round sunshine and relaxed atmosphere – qualities that Australian travellers traditionally seek in Mediterranean destinations.



Beyond natural assets, Vietnam’s affordability and cultural diversity further boost its appeal. Visitors can enjoy distinctive cuisine at reasonable prices, while accommodation and transport costs remain competitive compared to many international destinations.



Air connectivity between the two countries continues to improve, with direct flights linking major Australian cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth to key Vietnamese hubs including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, operated by carriers such as Vietnam Airlines, Qantas and VietJet Air.

Singapore’s The Straits Times also highlighted Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s leading destinations, driven by strong engagement on social media platforms and sustained tourism growth in recent years.



The country continues to attract international visitors with its blend of historical depth, diverse landscapes and affordability. Street culture, cuisine and wellness services at accessible prices are increasingly drawing younger travellers from across the region.



At the same time, international hotel groups such as Melia Hotels International and Hilton Hotels & Resorts are expanding their presence in Vietnam, reflecting confidence in the market’s long-term growth potential. Large-scale resort and hospitality projects are also underway in key destinations, including Phu Quoc and Vung Tau, helping to boost accommodation supply.



According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Vietnam's tourism revenue has surged from 1.34 trillion VND in 1990 to 355 trillion VND in 2010, reaching approximately 840 trillion VND (31.9 billion USD) in 2024. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest-recovering tourism markets in Southeast Asia, with international arrivals rebounding to around 98% of pre-pandemic levels.



In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam welcomed 6.76 million international visitors, up 12.4% year-on-year, with key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) continuing to drive growth./.