Vietnam drawn with hosts Thailand at ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026

At the draw ceremony. Photo: VFF

The Vietnam futsal team has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Thailand at the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The draw ceremony was held on March 1 in Nonthaburi, Thailand, by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Group A is expected to be highly competitive, featuring Thailand – the most successful team in the history of the regional futsal tournament – as well as Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, Group B comprises defending champions Indonesia, along side Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei, promising intense contests for the remaining semi-final berths.

Prior to the draw, teams were divided into five seeding pots. Pot 1 included Thailand and Indonesia, Pot 2 featured Vietnam and Australia, followed by Malaysia and Myanmar in Pot 3, Timor-Leste and Cambodia in Pot 4, and Brunei in Pot 5.

The ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 is scheduled to take place from April 5 to 11 at the Nonthaburi Provincial Gymnasium in Thailand. The group stage matches will run from April 5 to 7, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals on April 9. The final is set for April 11./.