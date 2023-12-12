Vietnam, China sign 36 cooperation documents

Thirty-six cooperation documents were signed between Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies, sectors and localities during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping’s State visit to Vietnam.



The following is the list of the agreements:



1. Agreement on the cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education and the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department for the 2024-2028 period.



2. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education and the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department on the translation and publication of classical works.



3. Plan on the implementation of the MoU on cooperation between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the CPC Central Committee’s Political and Legal Affairs Commission for the 2023-2027 period.



4. Agreement on deepening cooperation in the new period between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.



5. Agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of China.



6. Agreement on crime prevention and combat between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of China.



7. MoU between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Chinese Ministry of National Defence on joint patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin.



8. Plan on cooperation in promoting connectivity between the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework and the “Belt and Roald” initiative between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of China.



9. Agreement between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of China on jointly building a bridge over the Red River connecting Bat Xat border area in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province and Ba Sa border area of China’s Yunnan province.



10. Protocol between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of China on simplification of migration procedures for staff, means of transport, construction equipment and building materials at Lao Cai – Hekou International Border Gate so as to construct the bridge over the Red River connecting Bat Xat border area in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province and Ba Sa border area of China’s Yunnan province.



11. MoU between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam and the International Development Cooperation Agency of China on enhancing development cooperation and promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.



12. Agreement on cooperation in search and rescue at sea between Government of Vietnam and the Government of China.



13. Agreement on the establishment of a hotline receiving information on unexpected incidents arising from fisheries activities at sea.



14. MoU on promoting investment cooperation in green development between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam and the Ministry of Commerce of China.



15. Agreement on the organisation of friendly exchange between the Party Committee of Hai Phong city under the CPV and the Party Committee of Yunnan province under the CPC.



16. Action plan for the 2023-2026 period on the implementation of the MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the people's government of China’s Yunnan province on enhancing economic and trade cooperation.



17. Action plan for the 2024-2026 period between the Party Committees of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang provinces under the CPV and the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region under the CPC on enriching the content of the Vietnam – China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.



18. Action plan for the 2024-2026 on the implementation of a MoU on economy and trade between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the administration of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



19. MoU between the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam and the National Development and Reform Commission of China on strengthening Vietnam-China railway cooperation.



20. MoU between the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam and the International Development Cooperation Agency of China on strengthening aid cooperation for railway development across the Vietnam – China border.

21. MoU between Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and Chinese Ministry of Commerce on cooperation and investment in digital economy



22. MoU on cooperation in telecommunications, information technology, communications and digital transformation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology



23. MoU on cooperation in digital communications between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and China’s National Radio and Television Administration



24. MoU on exchange and cooperation in communications between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the State Council Information Office of China



25. MoU on enhancing cooperation in digital economy and digital data between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the National Data Bureau of China



26. Cooperation programme during 2024-2025 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and the Chinese Ministry of Justice



27. MoU between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam and the National Development and Reform Commission of China



28. MoU on enhancing cooperation in human resources development between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam and the International Development Cooperation Agency of China



29. Agreement on cooperation between the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs of Vietnam and the State Ethnic Affairs Commission of China



30. MoU on the requirements regarding the building of foot-and-mouth disease-free zones using vaccines



31. Protocol on quarantine requirements for watermelon exported from Vietnam to China



32. MoU between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam and Ministry of Water Resources of China on the exchange of hydrological data during flood season

33. MoU on cooperation between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam and the National Development and Reform Development of China on green development, climate change and environmental protection



34. MoU on cooperation in copyrights and related rights between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and the National Copyright Administration of China



35. Cooperation agreement between Radio The Voice of Vietnam and China Media Group (CMG)



36. MoU on cooperation between the Television of Vietnam and CMG./.