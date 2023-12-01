Vietnam, China push up cross-border trade

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lang Son provincial People's Committee Duong Xuan Huyen held a working session with a visiting delegation from the People's Government of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on November 30 to discuss measures to facilitate exchanges and cross-border trade.



Huyen said Lang Son is the largest transshipment area for Vietnam-China import and export goods by road, playing a crucial role in facilitating the export and import of Vietnamese agricultural products to and from China. It serves as a vital route in promoting economic and trade exchanges between Vietnam, China, and ASEAN, and vice versa.



With the goal of further raising the customs clearance capacity at local border gates, the provincial authorities directed departments and agencies to develop a pilot project on the construction of smart border gates at the specialised route for transporting goods at Huu Nghi – Youyi Guan border gate. The project has now been basically completed and submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, he said.



He proposed that authorities of Guangxi continue working with Lang Son to promptly resume customs clearance activities at several pairs of border gates between the two sides. Additionally, they should facilitate the customs clearance through these border gates and hold a ceremony to operate the route dedicated to goods transport through Tan Thanh (Vietnam) - Po Chai (China).



The host suggested the early resumption of customs clearance for goods through the Binh Nghi-Ping Erguan border gate pair, and the upgrade of it to a bilateral border gate and promotion of tourism activities there.



Liao Pinhu, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, wished that Lang Son would promptly build smart border gates under the framework agreement already signed between the two sides.



He also urged the Vietnamese Government to implement the construction and upgrade of the Hanoi - Dong Dang railway route and continue with measures to facilitate customs clearance at border gates of both sides./.