Vietnam-Cambodia friendship further strengthened through people-to-people diplomacy

A view of the event. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association convened the fourth joint conference for the 2022–2027 tenure in Vung Tau ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 25, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.



The event was co-chaired by Vice Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, who is President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association, and Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party Samdech Men Sam An, who is also President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland, and President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association.



It reviewed bilateral coordination activities in 2025 and outlined priorities for 2026, while also providing a platform for border localities, businesses and friendship organisations to exchange experiences in promoting people-to-people activities so as to further consolidate Vietnam-Cambodia friendship in the new era.



Addressing the conference, Thanh noted that the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries continued to flourish in 2025. People-to-people exchanges and coordination between the two friendship associations played an increasingly important role in reinforcing the social foundation underpinning bilateral relations.



She emphasised that the achievements underscored the significance of people-to-people diplomacy in fostering solidarity, mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples, and also provided valuable experience for future cooperation.



Agreeing on activities for the second half of 2026 and 2027 which marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, Thanh stressed the need to further strengthen educational and communication efforts aimed at younger generations, promoting awareness of the long-standing solidarity and all-round collaboration between the two nations. She also called for greater vigilance against misinformation and distortions that could undermine bilateral ties.



The two sides agreed to intensify delegation exchanges and friendship activities, particularly among border provinces, and expand cooperation in social welfare, humanitarian assistance and community support programmes in remote, disadvantaged and disaster-affected areas. Both associations also pledged to continue effectively implementing the “Nurturing Friendship” programme to support Cambodian and Vietnamese students studying in each other’s countries; carrying out economic connectivity activities; and facilitating businesses’ operations.



Speaking at the event, Men Sam An highlighted the positive development of bilateral relations across politics, diplomacy, defence, security, trade, tourism, culture and science. She expressed profound gratitude for Vietnam’s invaluable support to Cambodia both in the past and at present, affirming that the Cambodian people will never forget the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in helping liberate Cambodia from the genocidal regime.



Delegates also noted that bilateral trade turnover reached 11 billion USD in 2025 and is expected to rise to 20 billion USD in the coming years, in line with commitments made by the leaders of both countries. Vietnam is currently Cambodia’s second-largest trading partner globally and its largest trading partner within ASEAN. Vietnam also has 219 valid investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of 2.95 billion USD, placing it among the top five ASEAN investors in the country./.