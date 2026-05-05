Vietnam calls on China to respect sovereignty over Hoang Sa

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) in accordance with international law, as well as Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over its maritime zones established in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.



Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the statement on May 5 while responding to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s reaction to China’s recent announcement of a fishing ban from May 1, 2026 to August 16, 2026 in some areas of the East Sea.



“Vietnam’s position on China’s fishing ban in the East Sea is consistent and has been clearly reiterated over the years,” she asserted.



Vietnam urged China to respect the rights of Vietnamese fishermen to conduct lawful activities in Vietnam’s waters and in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, she said.



China also needs to refrain from actions that complicate the situation, and contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the East Sea, she added./.

