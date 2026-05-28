Vietnam calls for solidarity with Cuba at NAM meeting

Cuban people join a rally in Havana on the morning of April 16, 2026 to show their steadfastness and confidence in the path toward socialism. Photo: VNA

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states to defend the group’s founding principles by upholding the spirit of solidarity and speaking out strongly against the blockade and sanctions imposed on Cuba.

Addressing a NAM meeting in New York on May 27, Viet expressed profound sympathy for the challenges facing the fraternal Cuban people. He affirmed that Vietnam opposes unilateral coercive measures imposed on Cuba which run counter to the fundamental principles of international law, including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, freedom of international trade and navigation, and each nation’s right to choose its own development path as well.

Vietnam also opposes any threat or use of force against Cuba, maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy are the only correct and sustainable way to settle differences and prevent escalating tensions and instability affecting global and regional peace and security, he said.

He stressed that solidarity with the peoples facing pressure, imposition, and injustice has always been a core value of NAM, which was originally founded on the principles of independence, sovereign equality, non-interference, and peaceful coexistence.

On the occasion, the ambassador also underscored Vietnam’s traditional friendship, mutual trust, and unwavering solidarity with Cuba, affirming that Vietnam will always stand side by side with the Caribbean nation and remains committed to fostering cooperation and support in food security, agriculture, and renewable energy to help ease the difficulties faced by its fraternal Cuban people.

Addressing the meeting, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla appreciated the solidarity and valuable support from the NAM member states for his country. He provided an update on the serious impacts of the blockade and embargo measures, especially coercive measures targeting energy supplies and the imposition of secondary sanctions on third-party entities.

He noted that these measures are causing significant difficulties for the socio-economic situation and the lives of the Cuban people, particularly in essential areas such as energy, food, and health care; and are increasing concerns about threats of force against Cuba./.