The goal was set out in the recently approved ginseng development programme to 2030, with a vision to 2045.



The programme also targets raising the ginseng cultivation area to around 21,000 hectares and achieve 100% coverage rate of codes and geographical indicators by the end of this decade.



From 2030, Vietnam can produce about 300 tonnes of ginseng a year that will satisfy the requirements on origin traceability, GACP-WHO, or equivalent standards.



The major kinds for conservation, development, processing and trade in merchandise scale are Ngoc Linh and Lai Chau ginseng, in which Ngoc Linh has been recognised as a national treasure.



The localities with potential to develop ginseng are Quang Nam, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Thua Thien-Hue, Nghe An, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, and Dien Bien, while the growing areas for ginseng development include Quang Nam, Kon Tum, and Lai Chau.



The country will invest in ginseng processing facilities, with priority to the production of medicine, health products, cosmetics and macrobiotics.



Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of central Quang Nam province Ho Quang Buu said that in order to develop Ngoc Linh ginseng into a national brand and an international brand by 2045, the locality is focusing on investment promotion to call on and encouraging businesses to invest in developing raw material areas, and exploiting and processing products. It is also calling for the setting up of cooperatives in cultivating and processing Ngoc Linh ginseng products.



The northern mountainous province of Lai Chau has issued a plan to develop local ginseng by 2030, in which 100% of the area of Lai Chau ginseng will be managed and preserved. It will invest in building facilities for ginseng saplings, including two hi-tech facilities./.





