Vietnam Book-Reading Culture Day begins
Carrying major messages of “Book: Awareness - Innovation - Creation” and “Books for me, for you,” the event aims to affirm the position, role and significance of books in improving knowledge and skills, developing mindset, educating and shaping human personality, the ministry said.
During the event, reading movements will be launched in families, schools, agencies, organisations and communities, while rganisations and individuals with outstanding contributions to the development of books and reading culture in the society will be honoured.
Activities of book introduction, book narration and drawing following book contents, along with seminars on books and reading culture will be held.
This year, highlight activities of the event will last from April 15-21.
Last year, the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day was held in both in-person and online format amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister's Decision No.1862/QD-TTg on the organising of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day annually on the national scale was signed in 2021.
The day is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honour readers, authors, publishers, printers and libraries that make efforts to preserve, collect and promote books./.