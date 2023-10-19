Vietnam backs promotion of international cooperation in human rights: Diplomat

Vietnam supports increasing the exchange of views and international cooperation in the field of human rights on the basis of fair and constructive dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, for a common goal of promoting and better protecting human rights, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.



Politicising human rights-related issues and interfering in internal affairs will not bring effective solutions, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), said at a recent debate on the promotion and protection of human rights of the 78th UN General Assembly’s Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee.



Giang said that in the process of promoting human rights, it is necessary to comprehensively promote the rights, with priority given to promoting the right to live in peace, the right to development, the right to education, the right to health, and the right to work, anti-discrimination and social justice.



He highlighted Vietnam’s consistent policy, efforts and achievements in promoting and protecting human rights in nearly four decades of renewal, with an approach of putting people at the centre.



As a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has actively participated and taken specific initiatives such as proposing resolutions to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, climate change and human rights. These initiatives are the country’s practical and significant contributions to the common affairs of the UN in the spirit of mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation, and ensuring all rights for everyone, Giang stressed.



At the event, participating countries emphasised the significance and importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (1993), and affirmed the principles of universality, interconnectedness, interdependence and inseparability of human rights.



Amidst challenges of the world situation, they stressed the need to continue promoting multilateralism, strengthening solidarity, and boosting coordination and cooperation to maintain peace, implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and better ensure the rights and essential needs of people./.