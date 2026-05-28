Vietnam attends First International Security Forum in Moscow

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and Dmitry Shugaev, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation sign a cooperation agreement. Photo: VNA

A high-ranking delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, led by its Minister General Luong Tam Quang, has engaged in a series of important activities and signed several cooperation agreements with Russian partners on the sidelines of the First International Security Forum in Moscow.

The event, which opened on May 26, has drawn more than 150 foreign delegations from over 120 countries, including members of BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as countries from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang visits an exhibition at the First International Security Forum in Moscow. Photo: VNA

Immediately after arriving in Moscow, Quang held talks with Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation General Nikolai Patrushev.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Patrushev highly valued the strong development of the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Vietnam, particularly in security cooperation, which he described as one of the key pillars of the bilateral ties.

For his part, Quang expressed gratitude for the support provided by the former Soviet Union and the present Russian Federation for Vietnam over the years, including the effective assistance of Patrushev to Vietnam’s public security forces and efforts to safeguard national security and social order.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of shared concern aimed at further deepening the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. Following proposals from the Vietnamese side, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in security industry development, maritime economy and human resources training.

On the first day of the forum, Quang and Dmitry Shugaev, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, signed an agreement establishing a joint working group between the Russian agency and Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu.

The same day also witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in technology, security and digital infrastructure between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises in the presence of the Vietnamese minister. The MoUs will serve as a foundation for further cooperation in technology transfer, personnel training, research and development, testing and deployment of specific products and solutions.

On May 28, Quang is expected to deliver a speech at the 14th meeting of high-ranking security officers focusing on international security challenges and threats in the context of an emerging multipolar world.

In addition to the meeting, within the framework of the first International Security Forum, there are six multilateral meetings and 21 roundtable discussions, conferences and strategic sessions. Twenty-five exhibition booths showcasing the latest Russian defence and security technologies have also been opened./.