Vietnam among top five destinations searched by French travellers

The luxurious resorts ecosystem contribute to elevating Phu Quoc's image in the eyes of international media. Photo: Sun Group

The findings were released on March 11 by the organisers of the World Tourism Fair ahead of the event, scheduled to take place in Paris from March 12 to 15. The survey, conducted in November 2025 with nearly 900 respondents, showed that 98% of residents in the Île-de-France region plan to travel in 2026, reflecting a growing preference for international trips.

Among those surveyed, 73% said they intend to travel abroad, while nearly half indicated they take overseas trips at least twice a year.

In terms of destination preferences, Europe remains the most popular choice, accounting for 38%. However, Asia has risen to second place with 28% — the highest level recorded since the survey was first conducted in 2019. Japan, Vietnam and Thailand were among the most searched destinations, alongside well-established European favourites such as Italy and Spain.

According to the fair’s organisers, the results highlight an increasingly clear trend among French tourists to seek out new destinations offering rich cultural and natural experiences. About 28% of respondents said they are particularly interested in lesser-known or emerging locations on the global tourism map.

Vietnam has been recognised as one of Asia’s standout destinations thanks to its blend of cultural heritage, distinctive cuisine and diverse natural landscapes. At the 2026 World Tourism Fair, Vietnam and other Asian countries such as Nepal, India and Thailand will be promoted as experience-rich travel options for international visitors.

The survey also pointed to the growing popularity of experiential travel. French travellers expressed strong interest in discovering local cultures, sampling traditional food and engaging in nature-based activities. Many also prefer travelling outside peak seasons such as in May, June or September to avoid crowds and enjoy more immersive experiences.

Regarding travel arrangements, most respondents still favour independently organised trips, though demand for package tours is on the rise. Around 60% of participants said they begin planning their journeys at least three months in advance./.