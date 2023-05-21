Making news
Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Mumbai air route
This is the carrier’s second route connecting Vietnam and India, after New Delhi capital.
Its Deputy General Director Trinh Ngoc Thanh said that with a new route linking to Mumbai, India's most important financial, commercial and cultural centre, the airline wants to show its commitment to continuously expanding and developing a network of routes, giving passengers many flexible options.
He expressed his hope that the air routes will bring many benefits to both countries.
Vietnam Airlines will operate four flights per week on the Hanoi-Mumbai route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
To mark the new service, it is offering preferential fares, with a round-trip ticket, including taxes and fees, costing only 199 USD. The prices are applied for tickets purchased until May 26, for flights between May 20 and 26./.