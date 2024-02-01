Making news
Vietnam Airlines carries disadvantaged workers back to their hometowns
The workers selected for the reunion flight had not had the opportunity to return home for many years, and this flight provided them with a rare chance to be reunited with their relatives and families.
The workers planned to stay in their hometowns during Tết to earn additional income for their families. The flight was a source of immense happiness for these individuals, who saw it as a dream come true.
Prior to the flight, many workers gathered at Tan Son Nhat airport in preparation for their journey home.
The reunion flight departed from Tan Son Nhat at 6:00 p.m. and landed at Noi Bai at 8:15 p.m. All workers on the flight received 100% free airfare support. Vietnam Airlines also arranged transportation from Nội Bài airport to various locations in order to help the workers reach their hometowns quickly. This assistance aimed to alleviate the burdens faced by these disadvantaged workers and enable them to enjoy a complete and warm Tet celebration with their families.
Dang Anh Tuan, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, expressed his sentiments about the reunion flight, stating that the airline received applications from workers who were facing extremely difficult circumstances. Some of these workers had not been able to go home for many years, while others had never been able to return to their hometowns or meet their grandparents and relatives since their birth.
Despite the fact that Vietnam Airlines had organised similar flights in previous years and had read letters like these before, they were still deeply moved by the stories and situations of the workers. This emotional response served as the motivation for Vietnam Airlines to continue organising the annual Dream Flight - Reunion Journey programme./.