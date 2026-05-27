Vietnam affirms commitment to UN Charter, UN-centred int'l system

Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the session of the UN Security Council. Photo: VNA

Speaking at a high-level open debate on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system in New York on May 25, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, underscored the country’s readiness to work with member states to promote dialogue, strengthen trust and contribute to peace, development and justice worldwide.



Viet recalled that Vietnam, in its capacity as President of the UN Security Council in January 2020, had chaired an open debate and issued a presidential statement on the same topic.



The ambassador expressed deep concern over escalating geopolitical tensions, expanding conflicts, and increasingly serious violations of international law and arms races, which are eroding trust in multilateralism and the UN.



He also voiced concern over growing coercive measures, including threats of the use of force, targeting Cuba. He called on the UN Security Council to strengthen its role in conflict prevention, promote dialogue, protect civilians and pursue reforms aimed at making the body more democratic, representative and effective.



He further stressed that the UN should maintain its central role in developing international norms and cooperation frameworks for emerging areas such as cyberspace, artificial intelligence and new technologies.



The event, held under the chairmanship of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during China’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council in May, drew the participation and speeches of nearly 20 foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers, along with ambassadors and representatives from around 100 UN member states.



In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that the UN Charter remains the foundation of the international order and “humanity’s survival guide”, but is facing serious challenges due to intensifying geopolitical competition, escalating conflicts and declining respect for international law.



Echoing the Secretary-General’s assessment, representatives from many countries highlighted the need to strengthen respect for the Charter’s principles and purposes, promote dialogue and cooperation, and reinforce the UN-centred international system.



They also called on the international community to step up conflict prevention, consistently uphold international law, and advance reforms of the UN Security Council and global institutions to better reflect current realities./.